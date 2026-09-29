Amid El Niño conditions, Centre sets lower foodgrain target for 2026-27

Amid adverse conditions caused by El Niño, the central government has set a foodgrain production target of 373.93 million tonnes for 2026-27, which is 2.63 million tonnes lower than the estimated output in 2025-26.

Addressing a press conference during the National Agriculture Conference–Rabi Campaign 2026, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “Against the target of 362.60 million tonnes, the production reached 376.56 million tonnes during 2025-26. In view of the situation created by El Niño, the production target has been fixed at 373.93 million tonnes for the year 2026-27, which includes the Rabi production target of 177.72 million tonnes.”

“We have set targets by taking into account factors such as water availability and soil moisture, and by holding state-wise consultations to adjust cropping patterns in the face of adverse conditions. Our aim is to avoid water-intensive crops in areas that have received low rainfall and where reservoir levels and soil moisture are low; instead, we intend to cultivate crops like pulses and oilseeds in those regions. These targets have been determined with these considerations in mind,” he said.