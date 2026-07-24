Government says doors always open for talks; CJP, Opposition firm on Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

Even as the Centre renewed attempts to reach out to both the protesters and the Opposition, the deadlock — inside and outside Parliament — continued on Thursday.

Both the CJP, which is leading the protests at Jantar Mantar, and the Opposition remained firm on their demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over the NEET-UG paper leak.

Appealing to protesters to come forward for talks, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the government’s “doors are always open for talks with the students”. He said that in the last 24 hours, the government had invited the CJP for talks “at least four times”. He added that the protesters could come to either Health Minister J P Nadda’s residence or his office for talks.