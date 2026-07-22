Government rescinds incorrect Rajya Sabha election results notification

Former Trinamool Congress MPs Sushmita Dev, Prakash Chik Baraik and Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, who joined the BJP in June, were re-elected to the Rajya Sabha on BJP tickets. Their election results were notified on July 17.

THE UNION Law and Justice Ministry on Monday rescinded a gazette notification published earlier in the day that mistakenly renotified the results of the by-elections to three West Bengal Rajya Sabha seats instead of the result of the election to a seat from Mizoram, government and Election Commission sources said on Tuesday.

In a gazette notification on Monday, the Legislative Department said: “In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 67 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (43 of 1951), the Central Government hereby rescinds the notifications issued vide S.O. 3955 (E), S.O. 3956 (E) and S.O. 3957 (E), dated the 17th July, 2026, published in the Gazette of India on 20th July, 2026 relating to the results of Biennial election to the Council of States.”