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Funds awaited, Government showpiece deep-tech initiative hits pause

The money has to be allotted by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), which is the administrative custodian of the RDI Fund.

Funds awaited, Government showpiece deep-tech initiative hits pauseThe Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) fund was set up last year. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
Written by: Amitabh Sinha
5 min readNew DelhiSep 30, 2026 06:10 AM IST First published on: Sep 30, 2026 at 05:30 AM IST

A showpiece Government initiative to make funds available to emerging private companies engaged in deep-tech research has hit pause after the only agency selecting beneficiaries decided to stop inviting applications — because it hasn’t received the money needed to proceed after one round of funding, The Indian Express has learnt.

On Tuesday, the Technology Development Board (TDB), a statutory body under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), issued a notice on its official website informing that invitations for funding would be closed after this month “due to administrative reasons”.

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