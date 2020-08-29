Government positive about reopening gyms: Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray. (File)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said Friday the state government was positive about reopening gymnasiums across the state soon. His statement comes just days ahead before the current phase of lockdown ends on August 31.

“The government is positive about starting gyms in the state. Owners should submit guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus through the gyms to the government. Based on it, a decision to start gyms will be taken,” Thackeray said.

At a meeting with gym operators on Friday at his official residence Varsha, the CM said, “It is going to be a challenge to prevent the spread of coronavirus while reopening gyms. For it, all the gym owners should come together and prepare guidelines for the safety of the people. If these guidelines are formulated together by gym operators and submitted to the government, a decision will be taken as soon as possible.”

Sources said gym operators are likely to submit the guidelines to the state government on Saturday. Issues such as maintaining physical distancing, sanitising the gym after every hour, trainers wearing face shields, restricting timings for users to one hour, and monitoring the norms were discussed in the meeting.

