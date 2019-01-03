Government pitches for All-India Judicial Service

With about 5,000 vacancies in the subordinate judiciary, the government on Wednesday strongly pitched for setting up of an All-India Judicial Service to have a “good pool of talented people”.

During the Question Hour, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in response to queries in the Lok Sabha that he had been “emphasising from time to time that the time has come for the All-India National Judicial Service to be considered in all seriousness”.

The sanctioned strength of the judicial officers in district and subordinate courts was 22,644 as on September 30, 2018, the minister said, citing information provided by high courts and respective state governments. “The number of judicial officers in position and vacant posts is 17,509 and 5,135, respectively,” he told the lower house in response to a question raised by Asáduddin Owaisi.

Prasad said the BJP government has managed to fill up the highest number of vacancies for High Court Judges.

“In 2016, we appointed 126 judges in different High Courts of India, which is also the highest number in the last 30 years. In 2017, we had appointed about 118 judges. This year also, more than 100 judges have been appointed though since 1989, the average appointment of judges in High Courts has been 72 to 82… our record is very good,” he said.

However, TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee objected to the idea of an all-India service, saying it “really hit the federal structure of the country” and that the matter is pending before the Supreme Court.

Prasad said, “… in our very considered view, it does not impinge upon the federal character. I am saying that our idea is to have only a portion of vacancies of Additional District Judges without encroaching on the rights of the state government.” He said that “merely because a case is pending”, Parliament was “refrained from debating the issue”.

The BJP-led government has mooted the idea of an all-India judicial service for appointments in lower judiciary. In August 2018, the minister wrote to all Chief Justices of High Courts to monitor the status of vacancies regularly and ensure proper coordination with the state Public Service Commission to fill up vacant posts, as per a written reply.