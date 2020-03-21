Government okays change of land use for Central Vista development

The approval comes after DDA submitted its recommendations to the Centre after considering nearly 1,300 objections and suggestions from the public on the proposed land use change. (File Photo) The approval comes after DDA submitted its recommendations to the Centre after considering nearly 1,300 objections and suggestions from the public on the proposed land use change. (File Photo)

The Union government has approved change of land use in the Delhi Master Plan 2021 for the Central Vista redevelopment project, based on the recommendation of the Delhi Development Authority, it announced Friday.

“This paves the way for the construction of the new Parliament building and other projects in the prestigious Central Vista. This decision will ensure that the green areas and public-semi-public spaces are adequately compensated or enhanced,” the government said in a statement.

The approval comes after DDA submitted its recommendations to the Centre after considering nearly 1,300 objections and suggestions from the public on the proposed land use change. The Supreme Court is currently hearing writ petitions challenging the redevelopment project.

The Central Vista of New Delhi consists of iconic buildings such as the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Parliament House, North and South Blocks, and India Gate, which were constructed before 1931.

The government statement said, “Other office buildings were built on various plots subsequently to address the office requirements of Central ministries and departments in an unplanned manner. Parliament House building came up in 1927 and is declared heritage building.

“Its facilities and infrastructure are inadequate to meet the current demand. Therefore, there is an imperative need to construct a new state-of-the-art Parliament building in close vicinity. This proposal may address not only the space requirement but may result into an iconic structure as a symbol of democracy,” the government said.

The government at present, said there is “unnecessary travel leading to congestion and pollution” as the offices are spread over different locations, affecting inter-departmental coordination.

