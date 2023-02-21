scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Advertisement

Government monetised enemy properties worth Rs 3,400 crore

Enemy properties are those left behind by people who took citizenship of Pakistan and China after leaving India during the partition and post the 1962 and 1965 wars.

A total of 12,611 establishments, or enemy property, were left behind by people who took citizenship of Pakistan and China. (File image)

The government has earned over Rs 3,400 crore from disposal of enemy properties, mostly movable assets like shares and gold, officials said.

Enemy properties are those left behind by people who took citizenship of Pakistan and China after leaving India during the partition and post the 1962 and 1965 wars.

“The Custodian of Enemy Property for India (CEPI) has realised a total of Rs 3,407.98 crore from disposal of enemy properties which include 7,52,83,287 shares (for Rs 2,708.9 crore) of 152 companies in 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22, and Rs 699.08 crore as revenue receipts,” an official of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Tuesday.

Altogether, 1699.79 grams of vested gold has also been sold for Rs 49,14,071 and 28.896 kilogram of silver ornaments have been disposed of for Rs 10,92,175 in January 2021 through Government of India Mint, Mumbai as per provisions of the Enemy Property Act, he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23

No immovable enemy property has so far been monetised by the government.

A total of 12,611 establishments, or enemy property, were left behind by people who took citizenship of Pakistan and China. Out of these 12,611 properties, 12,485 are related to Pakistani nationals and 126 to Chinese citizens, another official said.

The enemy properties are vested with the CEPI, an authority created under the Enemy Property Act.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, an Enemy Property Information System has been developed for effective preservation, management and speedy disposal of enemy properties. It is available to all stakeholders dealing with the subject matter.

The system aims to expedite the identification and vesting of the enemy property.

To ascertain the present status of immovable enemy properties, a latest survey and valuation report have been asked from all states and Union territories concerned.

Advertisement

“To expedite the process, nodal officers have been appointed to coordinate the above matter. The home ministry is taking up the issue with the states through nodal officers and district magistrates or deputy commissioners concerned,” the official said.

The highest number of enemy properties were found in Uttar Pradesh (6,255) followed by West Bengal (4,088), Delhi (659), Goa (295), Maharashtra (208), Telangana (158), Gujarat (151), Tripura (105), Bihar (94), Madhya Pradesh (94), Chhattisgarh (78) and Haryana (71 properties).

There are 71 enemy properties in Kerala, 69 in Uttarakhand, 67 in Tamil Nadu, 57 in Meghalaya, 29 in Assam, 24 in Karnataka, 22 in Rajasthan, 10 in Jharkhand, four in Daman and Diu and one each in Andhra Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

According to the law, enemy property refers to any property belonging to, held or managed on behalf of an enemy, an enemy subject or an enemy firm.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 11:39 IST
Next Story

Potato prices fall drastically in Punjab — to a quarter of rate on which farmers bought seed

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close