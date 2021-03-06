scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 05, 2021
Latest news

Government makes airbag mandatory for front passenger seat in vehicles

A gazette notification regarding mandatory provision of an airbag was issued, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
March 6, 2021 12:23:33 am
The step aims at improving passenger safety in case of accident. (Representational/AP)

The government on Friday said it has made airbag mandatory for passenger in the front seat of a vehicle.

A gazette notification regarding mandatory provision of an airbag was issued, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said.

“Ministry has issued Gazette notification regarding mandatory provision of an airbag for passenger seated on front seat of a vehicle, next to driver. This has been mandated as an important safety feature & is also based on suggestions of Supreme Court Committee
on Road Safety,” it said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The ministry further said that it has been mandated that the vehicles manufactured on and after the first day of April 2021, in the case of new models, and 31st day of August, 2021, in the case of existing models, shall be fitted with airbag for the person occupying the front seat, other than the driver.

The step aims at improving passenger safety in case of accident.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 05: Latest News

Advertisement