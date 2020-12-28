scorecardresearch
Monday, December 28, 2020
2020: A Rewind

Government lifts export ban on onion

In September, the government had prohibited the exports due to spurt in prices.

By: PTI | New Delhi | December 28, 2020 11:36:03 pm
The DGFT, an arm of the commerce ministry, deals with exports and imports-related issues. (File Photo)

The government on Monday lifted the export ban on all varieties of onions with effect from January 1 next year.

In September, the government had prohibited the exports due to spurt in prices.

“The export of all varieties of onions…has been made free with effect from January 1, 2021,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification.

The DGFT, an arm of the commerce ministry, deals with exports and imports-related issues.

