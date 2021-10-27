Government invites applications for CEA post

The government has invited applications for the post of chief economic adviser (CEA) to replace K V Subramanian, who will complete his three-year tenure next month. Subramanian was appointed as CEA on December 7, 2018, while he assumed charge on December 24 in the same year.

As per the public notice dated October 24, 2021, issued by the Department of Economic Affairs, the Ministry of Finance, officer of central, state governments, RBI and public sector banks holding analogous post on regular basis in parent cadres or the department are eligible to apply for the post.

Candidates from recognised universities or recognised research institutions or central regulatory bodies and registered private institutions or financial institutions are eligible, it said. With regard to educational qualification, it said, a candidate should possess a Master’s degree in Economics or Finance from a recognised university or institution.

— With PTI