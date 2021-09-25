Government will soon introduce new cooperative policy: Amit Shah

Unveiling the roadmap of the newly-created Ministry of Cooperation, Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah Saturday announced that the government will soon introduce a new cooperative policy during 2021-22.

Addressing the ‘National Cooperative Conference’, Shah said, “This is the 75th year of India’s independence, therefore, as a part of the Amrut Mahotsava, we will begin drafting the new cooperative policy.”

The existing National Policy on Cooperatives was introduced by the then NDA government in March 2002.

The National Cooperative Conference is the biggest event since the formation of the Ministry of Cooperation on July 6 2021. It was organised by various cooperative organisations, including the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), National Cooperative Federation of India, Amul, Sahakar Bharti, NAFED and KRIBHCO.

Sharing plans of his Ministry, Shah also announced that the Centre will soon amend the Multi-State Co-operative Societies Act, 2002 to facilitate the functioning of the multi-state cooperative societies.

Observing that 63,000 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) are not sufficient to cater the needs of six lakh villages, Shah said, “We will set a target to establish a PACS in every second village in the coming five years. To increase the number of PACS from 65,000 to 3 lakh, the Ministry of Cooperation will prepare a proper legal framework that will be advisory in nature. We will send it to the state governments. States can make changes in their laws.”

Shah also sought to dispel apprehensions about the creation of the Ministry of Cooperation.

He said, “Many people say that this is a state subject. I don’t want to get into the Centre-state fight, a legal answer can be given easily. I only want to say that the Ministry of Cooperation, formed under the leadership of Modi ji, is not to fight with anyone but to cooperate with all the states. Therefore, there is no need to think whether it is a state subject or a central subject. We can help everyone; we will also help the states. we will take everyone along and will take the movement forward,” he said.