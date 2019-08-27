Government internet ad spend up; TV, print take a hit

As the Centre’s ad spend on television and print in 2018-2019 came down to the same level as it was in its first term in 2014-2015, the Government’s spending on Internet ads saw a four-fold jump in the same period. Advertisements on the Internet, however, continue to remain a minuscule part of the total money spent on ads.

Advertising

This is according to data accessed by The Indian Express under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, which also show that in its first tenure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government spent a total of Rs 5,726 crore between May 2014 and March 10, 2019, on publicity.

According to the data, in the last 100 days before the Lok Sabha elections were announced and the Model Code of Conduct kicked in, the Centre spent Rs 367 crore between December 1, 2018, and March 10, 2019.

A lion’s share of the money spent on advertising in the last five years was still taken up by print and TV ads though, show that data. While TV ads cost the government Rs 2,604 crore between May 2014 and March 10, 2019, print ads cost Rs 2,379.

Advertising

In comparison, the total money spent on advertising on the Internet during the same period was just Rs 59 crore.

The ad spend on the Internet, however, grew from Rs 6.64 crore in 2014-2015 to Rs 26.95 crore in 2018-2019. The money spent on internet ads for 2015-2016, 2016- 2017 and 2017-2018 was Rs 14.12 crore, Rs 6.97 crore and Rs 5 crore respectively.

The data also show that the government paid Rs 383 crore for print ads in 2018-2019, which is similar to Rs 391 crore it spent in its first year in 2014-2015. However, the money spent on print ads jumped to Rs 632 crore in 2017-2018, increasing from Rs 463 crore in 2016-2017.

Though the total ad spend on electronic ads is comparable for 2014-2015 and 2018-2019, the money spent on TV ads has decreased. In 2018-2019, the government spent Rs 156 crore, which was significantly lower than the Rs 247 crore spent in 2014- 2015.

In 2015-2016, the ad spend on TV was Rs 245 crore and rose to Rs 280 crore in 2017- 2018. It dropped by 45 per cent the next year, when the government spent Rs 154 crore on TV ads in 2017-2018. Apart from TV, spending on electronic ads also included publicity on All India Radio, Doordarshan, community radio, private radio, digital cinema, production, SMS, the Internet and other miscellaneous ads.

Within electronic ads, however, apart from the Internet, only private radio saw a surge in the ad spend. The money spent on ads on private radio channels rose sharply from Rs 69 crore in 2014-2015 to Rs 194 crore in 2018-2019.

The government spent a total of Rs 129 crore on ads on Doordarshan and Rs 131 crore for ads on All India Radio. However, though the money spent on ads on DD rose from Rs 20 crore in 2014-2015 to Rs 36 crore and Rs 34 crore over the next two years, it fell to Rs 26 crore in 2017-2018 and to just Rs 12 crore in 2018-2019.

Similarly, for AIR too, the money spent on ads by the government has decreased. In 2014-2015, the government spent Rs 29 crore on ads on AIR, it spent just Rs 17 crore the next year. The ad spend jumped to Rs 37 crore and Rs 34 crore in the next two years, until March 10, 2019, the money spent for ads on AIR in 2018-2019 was just Rs 14.8 crore.

On outdoor publicity, the government spent Rs 742 crore in five years. This jumped from Rs 81 crore in 2014-2015 to Rs 147.5 crore in 2018-2019. The costliest year for outdoor publicity was 2017- 2018 when the government spent Rs 208.5 crore.