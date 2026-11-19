The defence ministry on Wednesday signed a Rs 1,976 crore contract with the Israel Aerospace Industries for “upgradation and obsolescence management” of Barak Point Defence Missile System, according to a government statement.

The Barak Point Defence Missile System is a ship-borne surface to air missile system used on-board Indian Navy ships.

The contract was signed under the Other Capital Procurement Procedure, which covers capital expenditure to enhance existing assets through upgrades and refits. It includes hardware and software upgrades to the system.

“The upgradation would ensure enhanced features and potent range anti-air defence capability of the Indian Naval platforms,” the statement said.