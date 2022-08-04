Government hikes sugarcane FRP by Rs 15/quintal for 2022-23 season

August 4, 2022 1:15:50 am
THE GOVERNMENT announced on Wednesday the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane for sugar season 2022-23 (October-September). The FRP of sugarcane has been fixed at Rs 305/quintal for a basic recovery rate of 10.25%.
The decision of fixing the sugarcane FRP was taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
FRP of sugarcane for sugar season 2022-23 (October-September) has been fixed at Rs 305/quintal for a basic recovery rate of 10.25%.
Besides, a premium of Rs 3.05/quintal will be provided for each 0.1% increase in recovery over and above 10.25%. However, for every 0.1% decrease in recovery, the FRP will be reduced by Rs 3.05 per quintal.
“However, the government with a view to protect interest of sugarcane farmers has also decided that there shall not be any deduction in case of sugar mills where recovery is below 9.5%. Such farmers will get Rs 282.125/qtl for sugarcane in ensuing sugar season 2022-23 in place of Rs 275.50/qtl in current sugar season 2021-22,” the statement said.
The FRP for sugar season 2022-23 is 5.1% higher than Rs 290 per quintal fixed for the sugar season 2021-22. For the sugar season 2021-22, the government had fixed the FRP at Rs 290 per quintal linked to a basic recovery of 10% subject to a premium of Rs 2.90 per quintal for each 0.1% increase of recovery over and above 10% and reduction in FRP at the same rate for each 0.1% decrease in the recovery rate till 9.5%.
The statement said, “The A2 + FL cost of production of sugarcane (i.e actual paid out cost plus imputed value of family labour) for the sugar season 2022-23 is Rs. 162/qtl. This FRP of Rs 305/qtl at a recovery rate of 10.25% is higher by 88.3% over cost of production, thereby ensuring the promise of giving the farmers a return of more than 50% over their cost.”
“Due to proactive policies of central government, sugarcane cultivation and sugar industry has come a long way in past 8 years and now reached a level of self-sustainability,” the statement said. “This is outcome of timely government interventions and collaboration with sugar industry, state governments, various departments of central government as well as farmers.”
The statement said, “Decision will benefit 5 crore sugarcane farmers (Ganna Kisan) and their dependents, as well as 5 lakh workers employed in the sugar mills and related ancillary activities.”
