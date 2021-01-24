scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 24, 2021
Government has no right to exploit us: Farmer’s widow

Pawar, along with 59 farmers’ widows from Vidarbha, are participating in the agitation.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Updated: January 24, 2021 7:24:00 pm
Bharati Pawar, a farmer’s widow from Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region, on Sunday addressed the ongoing growers’ agitation on the outskirts of Delhi.

Pawar, along with 59 farmers’ widows from Vidarbha, are participating in the agitation. The women, all in their mid 30s and 40s, have decided to show solidarity with the Punjab and Haryana farmers and participate in a rally on Republic Day.

Read |On Republic Day, widows of Vidarbha farmers to join stir

At a makeshift podium at the agitation venue, Pawar held a picture of her husband, a farmer who committed suicide following crop loss, which plunged the family in deep financial crisis.

Addressing the agitators, Pawar said: “I have come from Kelapur taluka in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region. This is a taluka and district that witnesses the highest number of farm suicides. I want to share with you how the three contentious laws, which the Centre has brought, are putting farmers in greater financial crisis.”

“Today, I stand here to express my solidarity with the Punjab farmers. I don’t want my sisters in Punjab to go through the same tragedy that we witnessed in Maharashtra.”

“The government is dependent on farmers. It has no right to exploit or disregard our concerns,” she added.

