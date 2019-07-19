Government extends sports scheme to cooperative housing societies in Maharashtra

In a bid to promote sports and physical exercise, the state government has decided to reach out to residents at their doorstep and extend its scheme of distributing sports equipment to cooperative housing societies.

In a government resolution, the state’s school education and sports department said the state government had prepared a policy in 2012 to promote sports in by providing financial assistance to government and private educational institutes, registered sports organisations and associations, sports clubs and local civic bodies for the development of sports facilities.

“The state government has decided to extend the facility of distributing sports equipment to registered cooperative housing societies by including the category in the list of eligible beneficiaries,” the resolution said.

The societies will get Rs 15,000 each for football, badminton and cricket equipment, and Rs 12,000 each for volleyball and basketball. For yoga, the societies will each get Rs 10,000, for open gymnasiums they will each get Rs 50,000, and for exercise cycles, they will each get Rs 5,000.

The state government scheme also enables financial assistance for the development of sports grounds, enclosed galleries and sports facilities in educational institutes, sports organisations and local civic bodies. The beneficiaries will have to bear 25 per cent of the total cost, while the state government will provide 75 per cent.

Beneficiaries, excluding the cooperative housing societies, will also get financial assistance for buying equipment for athletics, hockey, tennis, badminton, weightlifting, wrestling, volleyball, kho-kho, handball, swimming, gymnastics, kabbadi, basketball, table tennis, judo, karate, malakhamb, shooting, cricket, and gymnasiums.