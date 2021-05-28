Government expects speedy launch of single-dose Sputnik Light

On Sputnik Light, it was discussed in the meeting that Russia has already approved this vaccine and trials are ongoing in other countries. (Reuters)

The government is hopeful of a speedy launch of single-dose Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik Light in India and all stakeholders, including the Russian manufacturer and its Indian partners, have been directed to fast-track the application and regulatory approval procedures for the jab to boost the country’s vaccination drive, sources said on Thursday.

An application seeking regulatory approval for Sputnik Light is expected to be filed in the next couple of weeks and it could become the first single-dose vaccine to be launched in India, sources said, citing high-level discussions held among top government officials in the recent days to boost domestic availability of Covid-19 vaccines.

At a meeting chaired by the Cabinet Secretary last week, it was suggested to immediately convene a meeting with all concerned stakeholders, including the Department of Biotechnology Secretary, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), the Ministry of External Affairs representatives, the Union Health Ministry officials, RDIF (Russian Direct Investment Fund) and domestic manufacturers to expedite the regulatory approvals for Sputnik Light.

On Sputnik Light, it was discussed in the meeting that Russia has already approved this vaccine and trials are ongoing in other countries. Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) informed other participants that the application for regulatory approval of Sputnik Light is expected to be filed in the next 2-3 weeks.

With inputs from PTI