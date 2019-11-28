Government evades queries on status of data protection Bill

The government does not have any plan to put all phone calls under surveillance, Union Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in Parliament on Wednesday.

The ministry in its replies in Lok Sabha, meanwhile, evaded questions about the status of the personal data protection Bill, and whether it will be introduced in the ongoing winter session.

The Bill, which proposes to put restriction on use of personal data without explicit consent of citizens, is in the list of legislative business in the ongoing session.

Responding to a question from Trinamool Congress’s Dibyendu Adhikari on whether the government proposes to monitor and put surveillance on “all calls”, Prasad stated, “There is no such proposal with (the) government to monitor and to put under surveillance all calls from landline and mobile service.”

In response to another question on steps to protect users from spyware, Prasad listed details from the IT Act and the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-in).

Explained Bill a work in progress A committee led by Justice B N Srikrishna had released draft of data protection Bill in July 2018. A subsequent round of public consultations solicited response, including disapproval from US and its companies over proposals that some types of data can only be stored and processed in India. The Bill is yet to be tabled before the Cabinet since. It has not been presented before the Parliamentary committee.

In response to a question from TDP member Jayadev Galla on reasons for delay in enacting law on data protection, Minister of State for IT Sanjay Dhotre said: “Wide consultations were held on the draft Bill and open feedback was solicited on (its) contents. These are currently being processed and it is proposed to table the Bill in Parliament.”

The Bill proposes to regulate how foreign and domestic entities can store, process, and transport personal data of Indian citizens.

In response to another question, Dhotre said the Bill will categorise data similarly to the committee’s draft proposal. “The committee, in its report and the draft Bill, proposed to categorise personal data into personal data, sensitive personal data, and critical personal data,” he said.

The categorisation reveals that some level of localisation is likely to be in effect in the final Bill. The Srikrishna committee defined personal data as essentially data that identifies the individual, and recommended a copy of all personal data to be stored in India. The draft says consent of the government and the individual is required for transfer of personal data outside of India.

Responding to another set of questions, MoS Dhotre discussed the ministry’s proposed amendments to the IT Act —- of mandating intermediaries such as WhatsApp to enable traceability of the original sender of any forwarded message.

“The proposed amendments, inter alia, included intermediaries to enable traceability of the originator of the information, which is expected to curb circulation of rogue messages,” he stated.

To another question, he said as per information reported to and tracked by CERT-In, the years 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 (up to October) saw 50,362, 53,117, 2,08,456 and 3,13,649 “cyber-security incidents”, respectively. These include phishing, network scanning and probing, virus/malicious code and website hacking, he added.

Dhotre also stated, “As per data maintained by National Crime Records Bureau, 12,317 and 21,796 cybercrime cases were registered during 2016 and 2017, respectively, showing a rise of 77 per cent.”