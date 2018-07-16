Government does not want to control social media: Rajyavardhan Rathore

Union minister Rajyavardhan Rathore at a university in Ahmedabad. (Source: Twitter) Union minister Rajyavardhan Rathore at a university in Ahmedabad. (Source: Twitter)

Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore on Sunday said that the Central government had no intention of putting any controls on social media.

Rathore was speaking at the valedictory function of the two-day Youth Parliament at the Karnavati University in Uvarsad village of Gandhinagar.

Rathore’s statement has come in the wake of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed before the Supreme Court by Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislator Mahua Moitra, challenging the Central government’s move to set up a Social Media Communication Hub which would collect and analyse digital and social media content.

A Supreme Court bench of Chief Justice Dipak Mishra, Justice A M Khanwilkar and Justice D Y Chandrachud has issued a notice to the Union government on the petition.

Addressing the gathering at the Youth Parliament in Hindi, Rathore called social media a powerful tool and urged the participants to post details of the event on social media.

“Recently, there were talks that the government will come with control over social media. Opposition is saying that the government will bring control on social media. Mere existence of social media and internet is to ensure that you can have complete conversations. So, the government has no intention of bringing controls,” he said.

Rathore also urged the participants, including mostly school and college students, to join hands and become soldiers to protect the country from an ‘attack of ideas’.

“Today, it will be childish to think that India will face an attack only from the border. We have our army on the border to check that attack. But, India is likely to face an attack of ideas. And which army will stop those ideas? Any idea can be planted to you at your home, inside your bedroom. Who will protect India from those ideas? So, somewhere, all of you will have to be soldiers. You will have to be soldier for India… you have the capacity to check the ideas which can dismantle this country.”

