Government does not want reality of Kashmir to come out: Yashwant Sinha

FORMER FINANCE minister Yashwant Sinha said on Tuesday that the Centre did not want the “reality of Kashmir” to come out and it was the duty of all Indians to speak out against the violations of fundamental rights of fellow citizens.

“There is a reality of Kashmir that this government does not want to come out. This the reason why they are preventing people, including me, from visiting the valley,” Sinha said during a discussion held in Mumbai on his recently published autobiography Relentless.

Sinha said the fundamental rights and personal freedom of all citizens, including Kashmiris, needed to be guarded and people needed to speak out when these were violated anywhere in India. “Why should we tolerate excesses, which are heaped on our brothers and sisters in any part of the country?” he added.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Kumar Ketkar and actor-turned-former MP Shatrughan Sinha attended the event.