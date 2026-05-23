Government asks for Delhi Gymkhana Club land back, cites ‘strengthening’ defence infra as reason

The club has operated from the location since 1913, when it was called the Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club. (Express Archive)

The Union government on Friday started the process of taking back the land leased to the Delhi Gymkhana Club, saying the 27.3 acre-plot was required for “strengthening and securing Defence infrastructure”.

The Land and Development Office under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs wrote to the Club’s Secretary initiating the “re-entry and resumption of premises comprising Delhi Gymkhana Club, 2, Safdarjung Road, New Delhi”. As per Clause 4 of the lease deed, the premises can be re-entered, which means that the government can take back the leased property, if it or any part of it is required for a public purpose.

In its letter, the L&DO said the premises was located in a highly sensitive and strategic area and was “critically required for strengthening and securing of Defence infrastructure and other vital public security purposes. The land is essential to fulfil urgent institutional needs, governance infrastructure, and public-interest projects, integrated with the resumption of adjoining government lands,” the L&DO said, referring to the recent removal of slums from the nearby Race Course Road.