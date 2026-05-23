Government asks for Delhi Gymkhana Club land back, cites ‘strengthening’ defence infra as reason

The L&DO asked for the premises to be handed over on June 5, failing which “possession shall be taken in accordance with law”.

Written by: Damini Nath
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 23, 2026 01:10 PM IST
Delhi Gymkhana clubThe club has operated from the location since 1913, when it was called the Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club. (Express Archive)
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The Union government on Friday started the process of taking back the land leased to the Delhi Gymkhana Club, saying the 27.3 acre-plot was required for “strengthening and securing Defence infrastructure”.

The Land and Development Office under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs wrote to the Club’s Secretary initiating the “re-entry and resumption of premises comprising Delhi Gymkhana Club, 2, Safdarjung Road, New Delhi”. As per Clause 4 of the lease deed, the premises can be re-entered, which means that the government can take back the leased property, if it or any part of it is required for a public purpose.

In its letter, the L&DO said the premises was located in a highly sensitive and strategic area and was “critically required for strengthening and securing of Defence infrastructure and other vital public security purposes. The land is essential to fulfil urgent institutional needs, governance infrastructure, and public-interest projects, integrated with the resumption of adjoining government lands,” the L&DO said, referring to the recent removal of slums from the nearby Race Course Road.

The L&DO asked for the premises to be handed over on June 5, failing which “possession shall be taken in accordance with law”.

The club has operated from the location since 1913, when it was called the Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club. After Independence, it was renamed Delhi Gymkhana Club. The present buildings were constructed in the 1930s.

Damini Nath
Damini Nath
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Damini Nath is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. She covers the housing and urban affairs and Election Commission beats. She has 11 years of experience as a reporter and sub-editor. Before joining The Indian Express in 2022, she was a reporter with The Hindu’s national bureau covering culture, social justice, housing and urban affairs and the Election Commission. Expertise Key Coverage Areas: Damini Nath currently specializes in reporting on two crucial beats: Housing and Urban Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis and reporting on India's urban development, policy, and housing issues. Election Commission (EC): Offering authoritative coverage of electoral processes, policies, and the functioning of India's constitutional body responsible for conducting elections. Professional Background: Her extensive experience includes roles as a reporter and sub-editor, demonstrating a comprehensive understanding of the journalistic process from fieldwork to final production. Previous Role: Before joining The Indian Express in 2022, she served as a dedicated reporter with The Hindu’s national bureau, where her reporting portfolio included: Culture Social Justice Housing and Urban Affairs The Election Commission beat (a consistent area of focus). Trustworthiness Damini Nath's decade-plus career at two of India's most respected and authoritative news institutions, The Indian Express and The Hindu, underscores her commitment to factual, impartial, and high-quality reporting, establishing her as a trusted and credible source for news on urban governance and electoral matters. ... Read More

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