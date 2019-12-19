Government defends citizenship Act in Geneva, slams Imran Khan remarks

Permanent Representative of India to the UN, Geneva, Rajiv K Chander (right) at the Global Refugee Forum. (Source: Twitter) Permanent Representative of India to the UN, Geneva, Rajiv K Chander (right) at the Global Refugee Forum. (Source: Twitter)

Stressing that India has welcomed refugees from all over the world, the government on Wednesday defended the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Geneva and said it is dealing with the problem through “democracy and due process”.

In a statement at the First Global Refugee Forum by Permanent Representative of India to the UN, Geneva, Rajiv K Chander said Pakistan is a self-proclaimed champion of human rights that has shrunk the size of its own minority community from 23 per cent in 1947 to 3 per cent by subjecting them to draconian blasphemy laws, systemic persecution, blatant abuse and forced conversions.

Read | UN human rights official says Citizenship law is fundamentally discriminatory

“Given our rich history, India has always welcomed those who were persecuted and provided succour to them,” he said.

“My Government is only dealing with resultant problem through democracy and due process, things alien to Pakistan. Citizens of India do not need anyone else to speak on their behalf, least of all those who have built an industry of terrorism from the ideology of hate,” he said, while responding to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s comments at the forum.

Khan on Tuesday said millions of Muslims could flee India due to the “curfew” in Kashmir and the new citizenship law.

“We are worried there not only could be a refugee crisis, we are worried it could lead to a conflict between two nuclear-armed countries,” he said. “Our country will not be able to accommodate more refugees,” he said, urging the world to “step in now”.

Chander said, “It would serve Prime Minister Khan and his country well if he focuses on the welfare of his own people and country.”

“We categorically and unequivocally reject the unwarranted and gratuitous comments made in this forum by the Prime Minister of Pakistan which only reflects visceral and pathological prejudice against India… It is another dismal attempt by Pakistan to interfere in the internal affairs of India, to present an alarmist situation of the region, and abuse international fora,” Chander said.

He said that India takes this opportunity to renew and reaffirm its commitment to working together in the true spirit of global solidarity to find an end to the refugee problem.

“Throughout history, India has welcomed refugees from all over the world. The Zoroastrians who had sought refuge in India from 7th century onwards, now known as the Parsis, are a vibrant and important community in our democratic polity. The Jews who were persecuted in the 16th century had sought refuge in Cochin in South India where the synagogue they built exists to date,” he said.

“Closer to our times, thousands and thousands have sought refuge in India from some of our neighbouring countries, including more than 10 million in 1971 from erstwhile East Pakistan, after which Bangladesh was born,” he said.

Responding to India’s statement, Pakistan Foreign Ministry said it categorically rejected Indian government and BJP leadership’s allegations of persecution of minorities and said claims that population of religious minorities in Pakistan has declined from 23% in 1947 to 3.7% in 2011 are factually incorrect.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App