Government caps trade margins on 137 anti-cancer drugs at 30%

THE GOVERNMENT has capped the trade margins on 137 cancer medicines, including several patented drugs such as pembrolizumab, ribociclib and abemaciclib, at 30% over the cost at the first point of sale, either the stockist or the hospital, when it is directly sold to them.

The manufacturers of the medicines have been asked to submit the revised MRP to the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) within seven days.

“The revised prices shall come into effect from 09.11.2026 and shall remain in force until further orders,” said the gazette notification issued on Saturday.

The medicines included in the list have been selected to ensure affordability of drugs that can be considered to be essential for the treatment of cancer patients by an expert committee under the Director General of Health Services.

An analysis of market data by experts at a recent NPPA meeting found that non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs carry an average trade mark-up of approximately 170%, with mark-ups going up to 700% in certain cases.

At present, the annual turnover of cancer drugs is around ₹12,500 crore. Of this, scheduled cancer drugs, whose prices are regulated, account for only around ₹2,250 crore.

Addressing these huge mark-ups on non-scheduled drugs, the experts at the NPPA meeting said it is expected to reduce MRP broadly in the range of 20–70%, resulting in annual savings of approximately ₹2,500 crore. The 2019 exercise resulted in substantial reductions in MRP of up to 91%, with annual savings of approximately ₹984 crore, according to the minutes of the NPPA meeting.

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Additional GST will apply to the newly calculated MRP by the manufacturer. “The Authority considered it necessary to cap the trade margin at 30% of MRP, excluding GST, corresponding to a mark-up of 42.86% on the price to Stockist/Price to Distributor (PTS/PTD) to retain a reasonable trade margin while preventing excessive mark-ups, according to the minutes of the meetings of the pricing control authority on October 16 and 17.

Importantly, where the current MRP is lower than the MRP calculated after trade margin rationalisation, the lower MRP will have to be maintained by the companies. “All the existing manufacturers of formulations having MRP lower than the MRP so computed … shall maintain their existing MRP,” the notification said.

Any manufacturer not complying with the provisions of this order shall be liable to deposit the overcharged amount along with interest.

The notification also addresses another concern — supplies being interrupted as lower prices come into effect. It says: “The manufacturers of the formulations are required to maintain the present production levels. Any manufacturer intending to lower the average monthly production levels will seek prior permission from NPPA. Further, any manufacturer intending to discontinue production of the above-said formulations shall furnish information to NPPA.”

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The manufacturers have also been asked to widely disseminate the revised MRP to ensure the consumers are aware of the change.

The formula

The notification states that the MRP will be calculated based on a similar formula used during the 2019 pilot to bring down the prices of 42 cancer medicines.

The formula that the manufacturers have to use: MRP of the product = Price to Stockist or Price to Distributor x {1 + (Trade Margin/(100 − Trade Margin))} + Applicable GST.

What this essentially means is that if a drug is sold to the stockist at Rs 70, the MRP excluding GST would stand at Rs 100. The price to the stockist would be calculated as the net sales of a drug by a manufacturer divided by the quantity of the drug sold.

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Importantly, this calculation of the base price to the stockist will not include the drugs that are given to patients by the companies under the patient assistance programmes, as long as the drugs are given for free to the patients. However, to claim this exemption given under the patient assistance programmes — which are run by several big pharma companies manufacturing patented drugs — the companies have to furnish details of the patients.

“For example, a drug like pembrolizumab, where the company provides one vial of drug free on the purchase of one, for five infusions — each infusion requires two vials of the drug — and then provides all the drugs needed for 12 more infusions for free. This means more than half the quantity of the drug used in India will not be used for the calculation of the MRP, which will lead to an inflated MRP,” said K M Gopakumar, co-convenor of Working Group on Access to Medicines and Treatments.

With several cancer drugs being sold directly to hospitals, the medical institution shall be treated as the stockiest/distributor and the manufacturer’s invoice data to the hospital will be considered for the purpose of calculation.

The need

According to experts, the newer cancer medicines — especially targeted therapies — make up a significant portion of the hospital bills of a cancer patient. The move is meant to ensure that these medicines become affordable. “Despite such rationalisation, the costs of the patented medicines are so high that they are unlikely to become affordable for many. However, it is a welcome step and will likely bring down costs of medicines that are out of patent because of competition,” said Gopakumar.

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A real-world study from the Tata Memorial Hospital found that only 1.6% of the patients who need patented targeted therapy actually receive it, with cost being the most significant barrier.

An investigation by The Indian Express found that patented drug pembrolizumab — one of the drugs on the list, sold under the brand name Keytruda — was unaffordable for many patients despite a patient assistance programme. The list also includes two breast cancer drugs — ribociclib and abemaciclib, both under patent — for which a patient had to knock on the door of the Kerala High Court to ensure affordability.