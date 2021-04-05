Government being run by industrialists: Rakesh Tikait in Vadodara

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, after visiting a gurdwara in Vadodara on Monday, slammed the BJP-led government over the newly passed farm laws, saying that industrialists are running the government and it would soon lead to the “downfall” of those in power.

He is on a two-day visit to Gujarat to campaign against new farm laws.

Accompanied by former Chief Minister Shankarsinh Vaghela, Tikait, amid tight police arrangements at Chhani Gurdwara, invoked Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and called Gujarat a “land of peaceful movements”.

He added, “The time has come to run peaceful protests to push the government to take back the new agricultural laws. The government had promised to create two crore jobs every year but has failed. The youth have also come forward to join our protests. The government is busy handing over farmers’ lands to private companies and plans are already in place to ruin public companies like Amul.”

Tikait said that the BJP-led government was afraid of the protest spreading to other parts of the country. “The government is worried that our message is spreading fast. Farmers’ lands are being snatched in Gujarat just like in other parts of the country. It is important to bring the voices of the farmers of Gujarat to the fore,” he added.

Tikait further informed that the farmers cell of Gujarat Congress is supporting his cause and a “Farmers’ Rights Yatra” across Gujarat is on the cards.