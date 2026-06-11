Government approves price hike for 4 medicines

The letter by DoP under secretary Aparna also urged the NPPA to examine other cases where the industry has requested for an increase in price.

THE CENTRE on Wednesday approved the increase in prices of at least four medicines, including two commonly used chemotherapy drugs, whose shortage across the country was affecting treatment of cancer patients.

“NPPA has sought the approval of the DoP [Department of Pharmaceuticals] … to increase price in respect to four formulations…. In this regard, it is conveyed that the in-principle approval of the Hon’ble Minister … is granted,” said a letter dated June 7 from the DoP to the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA).

The four formulations include the platinum-based chemotherapy drugs cisplatin and carboplatin, along with two anti-tetanus injections.

These are essential medicines whose prices are controlled by the NPPA under its Drug Prices Control Order 2013. This order essentially allows companies manufacturing these important drugs to raise its price only once a year as per the increases in wholesale prices.