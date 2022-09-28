Lt General Anil Chauhan (retired) is new Chief of Defence Staff

The Government has decided to appoint Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan (retired) as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Wednesday.

The post of CDS has been lying vacant since General Bipin Rawat’s death in a helicopter crash on December 8 last year.

The MoD, in a release, said Lt General Chauhan shall also function as Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Military Affairs with effect from the date of his assumption of charge and until further orders.

In a career spanning over nearly 40 years, Lt Gen Chauhan had held several command, staff and instrumental appointments and had extensive experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu & Kashmir and Northeast India.

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan was commissioned into the 11 Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army in 1981. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.

In the rank of Maj General, the officer had commanded an Infantry Division in the critical Baramula sector in the Northern Command. Later as Lt General, he commanded a corps in the Northeast and subsequently went to become the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command from September 2019 and held the charge until his retirement from the service in May 2021.