scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Government amends rules, increases post-retirement allowances to CJI, SC judges

The rules were amended under Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958. The changes come into effect immediately.

This comes two days before CJI N V Ramana demits office on August 26. (File)

The Centre on Tuesday amended service rules for Supreme Court judges by making additional post-retirement allowances, including a rent-free Type-VII accommodation in Delhi for a retired Chief Justice of India (CJI) for six months after demitting office and protocol courtesies at airports for SC judges.

The rules were amended under Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958. The changes come into effect immediately.

This comes two days before CJI N V Ramana demits office on August 26.

“Provided that a retired Chief Justice shall be entitled to a rent-free Type-VII accommodation at Delhi (other than the designated official residence) for a period of six month from the date of retirement,” the amendment states.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of S...Premium
UPSC Key-August 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of S...
Yatra as a tightrope walk: Congress treads carefully on Rahul Gandhi&#821...Premium
Yatra as a tightrope walk: Congress treads carefully on Rahul Gandhi&#821...
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warnsPremium
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...Premium
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...

The CJI currently occupies a bungalow on Krishna Menon Marg and another bungalow next door is the CJI’s secretariat.

The new rules also allow a chauffeur and a secretarial assistant equivalent to the level of branch officer in the Supreme Court for one year after retirement for retired SC judges, including the CJI. Both retired judges and retired CJIs will be entitled to round-the-clock security cover for residence and round-the-clock personal security guard for a year from the date of retirement.

On protocol, the amended rules state that “a retired Chief Justice or a retired Judge shall be entitled to protocol to extend courtesies at ceremonial lounges at airports.”

Advertisement

In March 2021, a month before then CJI S A Bobde demitted office, the government had amended the rules, increasing tax-free lifetime payment towards secretarial staff and orderly for a retired CJI from Rs 25,000 to 75,000 and for SC judges from Rs 14,000 to Rs 39,000.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-08-2022 at 01:31:02 am
Next Story

67% Ganesh mandals in city get BMC nod so far

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Adani seeks to control NDTV; media group says move without consent

Adani seeks to control NDTV; media group says move without consent

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid

India forced Twitter to put agent on payroll, whistleblower says

India forced Twitter to put agent on payroll, whistleblower says

UPSC Key: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of Society’

UPSC Key: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of Society’

Premium
Explained: Why fisherfolk in Kerala are protesting Adani's Vizhinjam port

Explained: Why fisherfolk in Kerala are protesting Adani's Vizhinjam port

Democracy in disgrace; the lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Democracy in disgrace; the lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Premium
Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Pujara slams 90-ball 130, third hundred in Royal London One-Day Cup

Pujara slams 90-ball 130, third hundred in Royal London One-Day Cup

Opinion | India must find way to manage turbulence between US, Russia, China

Opinion | India must find way to manage turbulence between US, Russia, China

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement