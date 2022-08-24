Government amends rules, increases post-retirement allowances to CJI, SC judges

The Centre on Tuesday amended service rules for Supreme Court judges by making additional post-retirement allowances, including a rent-free Type-VII accommodation in Delhi for a retired Chief Justice of India (CJI) for six months after demitting office and protocol courtesies at airports for SC judges.
The rules were amended under Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958. The changes come into effect immediately.
This comes two days before CJI N V Ramana demits office on August 26.
“Provided that a retired Chief Justice shall be entitled to a rent-free Type-VII accommodation at Delhi (other than the designated official residence) for a period of six month from the date of retirement,” the amendment states.
The CJI currently occupies a bungalow on Krishna Menon Marg and another bungalow next door is the CJI’s secretariat.
The new rules also allow a chauffeur and a secretarial assistant equivalent to the level of branch officer in the Supreme Court for one year after retirement for retired SC judges, including the CJI. Both retired judges and retired CJIs will be entitled to round-the-clock security cover for residence and round-the-clock personal security guard for a year from the date of retirement.
On protocol, the amended rules state that “a retired Chief Justice or a retired Judge shall be entitled to protocol to extend courtesies at ceremonial lounges at airports.”
In March 2021, a month before then CJI S A Bobde demitted office, the government had amended the rules, increasing tax-free lifetime payment towards secretarial staff and orderly for a retired CJI from Rs 25,000 to 75,000 and for SC judges from Rs 14,000 to Rs 39,000.
