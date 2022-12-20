Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entrepreneurs has a vision

FOR SEVERAL months, a group of 30 young IAS officers were part of a team that was engaged in a special mission: draw up a governance vision for India in the year 2047.

After several brainstorming sessions, this group, which also includes 10 non-IAS officials, 40 academicians and 80 entrepreneurs, all around 40 years of age or less, has come up with ideas for the future. The focus is on “four thrust areas” — office automation, use of data analytics in office automation, AI and machine learning.

“For instance, files keep moving from one level to another in the present system. It should not go above a certain level. If it crosses that level, then a red flag should be raised. To flag urgent files, or see how many days a file has been held by one officer, we will use data analytics,” said an official.

These ideas, once approved by the Council of Ministers headed by the Prime Minister, will become part of the Vision India@2047 document for the governance sector being prepared by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG).

Governance is one of the nine sectors identified for this initiative, each headed by a secretary-level officer. The other sectoral groups include those on finance, commerce and industries, internal security and social sector. Of these, two groups — finance, and commerce & industries — have already presented their vision to the Council of Ministers.

“The focus of Vision India@2047 is on young civil servants who will rise to policy making positions by 2047, to set up their interactions with academia, start-ups and research institutions to provide a cutting edge exposure to technology in office automation, AI/ ML and block chain,” V Srinivas, Secretary, DARPG, told The Indian Express.

It is learnt that the draft is currently under the consideration of the Group of Secretaries (GoS) on Governance, which is headed by Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra.

Work on the Vision India@2047 document for governance gained pace earlier this year, when an advisory group headed by MoS for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension Jitendra Singh suggested that young civil servants with about 25-30 of service left should be given the task.

Thereafter, the DARPG identified 30 IAS officers after which 10 more non-IAS officers were added into the group. Apart from the officers, 40 young faculty members from premier institutions such as IITs and IIMs were picked. Also added to the group were entrepreneurs from 80 start-ups (40 seed-stage start-ups and 40 advance start-ups) were also identified.

Officials said these 160 members were placed in 40 cells, each comprising one officer, one representative each from a seed start-up and an advance start-up, and a faculty member.

According to officials, the 10 groups met for three days from March 7-9 at IIT-Madras and presented their recommendations, which were later shared with senior officials of different ministries and subsequently included in the governance vision draft.

Dr Adeela Abdullah, 37, a 2012-batch IAS officer, was part of the group on Water. “Vision India 2047 should be looking at every aspect of the water problem. We should be in such a position that in 2047, we should look at having tap water ready for drinking…” she said.

IAS officer of the 2009 batch, Varnali Deka, was part of the group on Fintech and Inclusion. “The shining point was synergistic convergence between the industry, academia, the start-ups, and the civil services…”