Governance today needs new capabilities: Mishra

Underlining the need for new capabilities among officers, the Principal Secretary to the PM P K Mishra, on Thursday said governance had moved from rule-based to role-based, where competencies, behaviour and service orientation were key. Mishra was speaking at the inauguration of Karmayogi Sadhana Saptah, a week-long capacity-building initiative for government officials.

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Mishra told officials that governance today required new capabilities to address technological disruption, climate change and global uncertainties, a statement of the Ministry of Personnel said. He also said “continuous learning strengthens innovation, adaptability, and professionalism, while mindset and empathy remain critical to effective public service,” it said.