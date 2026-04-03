Governance today needs new capabilities: Mishra

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Underlining the need for new capabilities among officers, the Principal Secretary to the PM P K Mishra, on Thursday said governance had moved from rule-based to role-based, where competencies, behaviour and service orientation were key. Mishra was speaking at the inauguration of Karmayogi Sadhana Saptah, a week-long capacity-building initiative for government officials.
Mishra told officials that governance today required new capabilities to address technological disruption, climate change and global uncertainties, a statement of the Ministry of Personnel said. He also said “continuous learning strengthens innovation, adaptability, and professionalism, while mindset and empathy remain critical to effective public service,” it said.
Addressing officials, Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan flagged the importance of learning. “ [While] seniority may act like a force that moves careers upward, it is capability that determines how far one truly rises,” he said.
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