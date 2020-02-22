Follow Us:
Saturday, February 22, 2020
Governance must be left to lawmakers: Ravi Shankar Prasad at SC event

Speaking at the International Judicial Conference 2020 – 'Judiciary and the Changing World' at the Supreme Court, Prasad also said terrorists and corrupt people have "no right to privacy" and such persons should not be allowed to abuse the system.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 22, 2020 11:25:32 am
On the Dias – PM Narendra Modi, CJI SA Bobde, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Justices NV Ramana, Arun Mishra, L Nageswara Rao and KK Venugopal.

Addressing the International Judicial Conference at the Supreme Court, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Saturday said governance must be left to the elected representatives and delivering judgments should be left to the judges. “Increasing dangerous trend of some sections trying to dictate what form a judgment should be,” Prasad added.

The union minister added that populism should not infringe upon the settled principles of law.

