Got the maths right, found glue: Akhilesh Yadav on eve of BSP tie-up

On the eve of a formal announcement of an alliance with Mayawati’s BSP for the Lok Sabha elections, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav Friday said he has not only learnt the “ginti” (maths) which led to the defeat of BJP in the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha bypolls but has also found the missing “glue” which he was “hesitant” to use earlier.

Responding to questions from a village in Kannauj on #Akhileshkichaupal, a Twitter India initiative, Akhilesh said while there is a perception that the BJP is still strong, it is a fact that it draws its strength from its many allies who have started to drift away.

He said the SP and BSP will hold a joint press conference in Lucknow Saturday to talk about future numbers in detail, and that they have answers to many big questions that the country faces.

“Hum ne kayi baar kaha Samajwadiyon ke paas kaam bhi hai, uplabhdiyan bhi hai, lekin hum pe glue nahi hai chipkane ka kuch… Akhirkaar woh glue dhoondh liya hum ne, jiska sankoch karte thhey (I said many times that Samajwadi people have work and achievements to show but do not have the glue to attach people to ourselves. Finally, we have found that glue, one which we were hesitant to use earlier,” he said.

“There is still a perception that the BJP is more strong but the truth is that they have entered into alliances on a large scale, there are many leaders of other parties with them, and because of this, they became powerful… but many such parties have started leaving them,” he said.

Citing the outcome of the Lok Sabha bypolls in UP to demonstrate the strength of the alliance, Akhilesh said while they used to talk about leading in development, they later realised that they also have to correct their calculations, and when they learnt how to get the numbers right, it resulted in the defeat of the BJP in its strongholds.

“Hum Samajwadiyon ne kaha ki vikas mein hum Samajwadi aage hain, lekin apni ginti kaisi thik kar lein, apni ginti thik karne ke liye lagatar Samajwadi log kaam kar rahe hain. Aur jab ginti thik ki to… Gorakhpur ka chunao… jahan se Mukhya Mantri chunke aate thhey, woh chunao bhi woh haar gayi. Up mukhya mantri bhi haar gaye jab ginti thik ki (We Samajwadis used to talk about how we lead in development but then we thought of getting the numbers right and started working in that direction. When we finally got the numbers right, then they (BJP) lost Gorakhpur from where the Chief Minister used to get elected, and where the Deputy Chief Minister used to contest from).”

Targeting the BJP, Akhilesh, who was also later joined by his wife and Kannauj MP Dimple Yadav, referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “confused Prime Minister” who is calling others “accidental Prime Minister”. He said there was no clarity on the actual outcomes of demonetisation, GST and, “those who have taken oath of office are not clear which oath to follow, whether one taken with the Constitution or the one taken with the RSS”.

“Aise confused sarkar ke, aise confused Prime Minister kisi ne nahi dekha jo hum ne dekha hai,” he said.

Claiming political decorum had been brought to the lowest level by the BJP, Akhilesh referred to how Congress president Rahul Gandhi is called “pappu”.

“BJP ne sabse jyada rajnaitik shrishtachar ko neeche lane ka kaam kiya… Samajwadi ki taraf se nahi suna hoga kabhi… Dekhiye rashtriya party ek hai unke adhyaksha ko woh pappu bolte hain… unhi ke party ke adhyaksh unko chowkidar, chor bolte hain (There is one national party and they call its president pappu and that national party’s president in turn calls him chowkidar, thief),” he said, adding that Samajwadis never do any such thing.

Asking people to choose their leader and government wisely, Akhilesh said, “Aap soch samajh kar ke sarkaron ko chunein aur soch samajh karke apne neta ko chunein… kyonki ek baar galti ho gayee toh paanch saal apko intezaar karna padta hai (Select your government and leader wisely, because if you do a mistake, then you will have to wait for five years).”