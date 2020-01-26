Got Sumedh Saini ousted as DGP… that was my protest against sacrilege: Dhindsa

The MP who has been suspended by the party, further said that he was yet to receive any suspension orders from party high command The MP who has been suspended by the party, further said that he was yet to receive any suspension orders from party high command

On a mission to “awaken Shiromani Akali Dal workers against dictatorship of Sukhbir Badal,” Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa Saturday claimed that it only after his protest against Sri Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege and Behbal Kalan police firing in October 2015 that then SAD-BJP government had removed Sumedh Singh Saini as Director General of Police (DGP).

“Virodh kitta si, poora virodh kitta si. DGP nu assi badalvaaya.. Main Akal Takht jaake maafi mangi.oh virodh hi si… kitey na kitey assi vi zimmevaar sigey ((I had strongly protested then. We got the DGP removed. I went to Akal Takht and apologized. That was my strong protest against sacrilege. We too were responsible somewhere for what happened then),” Dhindsa said.

He was addressing a meeting at Gurdwara Tambu Mal in village Dagru of Moga as part of his campaign ‘Safar-E-Akali Lehar’. Dhindsa further said that there should be a fresh probe in the sacrilege and Behbal Kalan firing incidents by a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court or the Supreme Court. “Facts should come out in Behbal Kalan firing case. An enquiry should again be done by a sitting HC or Supreme court judge and culprits should be punished strictly. We should know who were the real conspirators behind then entire incident and what followed later,” he said.

In Moga, a traditional SAD bastion where the party lost all four seats in 2017 Assembly polls, Dhindsa also questioned the “silence” of veteran party leader Jathedar Tota Singh, who is also a former MLA from Dharamkot and a close aide of former CM Parkash Singh Badal.

“Go and ask Jathedar Tota Singh about the the internal condition of SAD. It is surprising that veterans like him are not speaking against dictatorship of Sukhbir Badal. Dikkat eh hi hai ki puraane vi chaj naal nahi bolde (The problem is that even SAD veterans are not speaking out). Why is he (Tota Singh) not standing with the right side despite the fact that no one values him now in the party,” asked Dhindsa.

The MP who has been suspended by the party, further said that he was yet to receive any suspension orders from party high command. “I have only read it in newspapers that I have been suspended from SAD. I haven’t received any written orders yet,” he said. “I am on the mission to restore SAD to its old glory. It is being misused by some people. SAD leadership is even misusing Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC),” he said.

Dhindsa’s meeting a flop show, Cong workers attended it: Tota Singh’s son

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference after Dhindsa’s meeting, Barjinder Singh alias Makhan Brar, incharge SAD Moga and son of Tota Singh, said that Dhindsa’s meeting was a ‘flop show’ and it attended by Congress workers.

“SAD always respected Dhindsa family and gave them everything. Despite losing polls, Dhindsa was made Rajya Sabha member. His son was made cabinet minister. It is disappointing and shameful that now this family is standing against the party,” said Brar. He further said that Dhindsa’s Moga meeting was a flop show.

“It was only a gathering of Congress workers who came to motivate him so that he doesn’t have to cut a sorry figure,” he said. He added that his father Tota Singh also requested Dhindsa over phone to reunite with party but the latter did not agree. “Dhindsa family is now on clear path to create disintegrate SAD but they won’t be successful,” said Brar.

