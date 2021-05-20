Got remdesivir from minister wife’s driver: arrested MP man

Produced in court on Tuesday, Agarwal claimed that he had procured the vials from a driver named Govind Rajput, who, he alleged, worked for Silavat.

A man arrested for allegedly selling remdesivir in black market on Tuesday claimed that he had got the vials from a fellow driver who worked for Madhya Pradesh minister Tulsiram Silavat’s wife.

After a video in which the accused, Punit Agarwal (27), purportedly made the claim went viral on social media, the minister on Wednesday denied any involvement of his family. Opposition Congress sought his removal from the state cabinet.

Agarwal, who drove a vehicle hired from a private travel agency by the health department for Indore district health officer Purnima Gadaria, was arrested Monday night on charges of black-marketing remdesivir. He was held by Vijay Nagar police when he had gone to the area to purportedly sell two vials for Rs 14,000, police said.

Produced in court on Tuesday, Agarwal claimed that he had procured the vials from a driver named Govind Rajput, who, he alleged, worked for Silavat.

On Wednesday, Silavat distanced his family and himself from the issue and stated that his wife’s vehicle was driven by many different private drivers from the travel agency. Inspector Tehzeeb Qazi of Vijay Nagar police station said Agarwal is making false allegations to deflect attention.

In the video, Agarwal can be seen seated handcuffed in the vehicle when he told reporters that he had taken two vials from Rajput and was going to provide it to a person for Rs 14,000. Asked by reporters why he was selling it for such a high price, Agarwal said, “I got the vials at that price from Govind Rajut and was doing it as social service.”

Inspector Qazi told The Indian Express: “Govind Rajput had purchased the two vials from Punit for his own treatment but when he did not need it, he returned them to Punit. The whole story about Punit getting those vials from Rajput is untrue.”