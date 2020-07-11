Got justice for now, say families of policemen killed in UP raid

Eight UP cops were killed in the Kanpur encounter. (Express photo/Vishal Srivastava) Eight UP cops were killed in the Kanpur encounter. (Express photo/Vishal Srivastava)

THE FAMILIES of some of the eight police personnel killed in the failed raid in Bikru village on July 3 expressed “satisfaction” over Vikas Dubey’s killing and said they had finally “got justice”.

Some of them, however, also called for a larger investigation into those who had “provided patronage” and “sheltered” the gangster.

Kamlakant, brother-in-law of Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Kumar Mishra who was among those killed, said: “This mission is not over yet. One person was killed but there are many who provided patronage and sheltered him. I request that this investigation should be completed and those who are hiding should be caught… Dubey’s moles in the police force should be tried as accused.”

“We have got justice for now. But the government and police must ensure that all those involved in the killing of eight policemen are brought to justice,” he said.

Chote Lal, father of constable Babloo Kumar, called for action against the former station officer of Chaubeypur, Vinay Tiwari, who is suspected to have tipped off Dubey on the raid. Tiwari has since been arrested.

“The criminal has been punished. We are satisfied. The martyred policemen’s souls can now rest in peace,” said Rani Devi, mother of constable Jitendra Pal.

“I am content,” said Urmila Verma, wife of constable Sultan Singh. “But now, how can anyone reveal who was behind Vikas Dubey. That could have only been revealed if he was questioned,” she said.

“The state government’s action is praiseworthy… The pain that we are going through… He (Dubey) got what he deserved,” said Devnarayan Yadav, father of Mahesh Chandra Yadav, who was the Station Officer of Shivrajpur police station.

Meanwhile, Manoj Shukla, brother of BJP leader Santosh Shukla, who was killed in 2001, said they had finally got justice. “I have got justice after 19 years… He got the punishment that he deserved.”

Dubey is alleged to have shot Shukla, who had minister of state rank in UP, inside Shivli police station. Four years later, he was acquitted; the gunner and personal staff of the murdered man gave statements in Dubey’s favour.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd