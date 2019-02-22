Got a name? India’s first bullet train is looking for one and you could win a cash prize

India’s first bullet train has still to be christened and the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has announced a nationwide competition to crowdsource names. The train will run from Mumbai to Ahmedabad and is expected to be launched in 2022.

The NHSRCL has asked for entries for a name as well as a mascot design by March 25, a statement said. Interested participants can do the same by logging on to government portal: mygov.in.

The name of the train and the mascot will be shortlisted through a nominated committee. Winners will be awarded a cash prize along with a certificate confirming their participation. There will be five consolation prizes for each category, too, should you be unlucky. The amount of cash prize for Mascot design is Rs 1,00,000 while that for naming the train is Rs 50,000. The consolation prizes for these two categories are of the amounts Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively.

The logo of the organisation symbolises speed and is represented by a “cheetah”, while the red and blue lines symbolise calm and reliability. It was also adopted through a similar competition held in 2017.