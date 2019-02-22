Toggle Menu
Got a name? India’s first bullet train is looking for one and you could win a cash prizehttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/got-a-name-indias-first-bullet-train-is-looking-for-one-and-you-could-win-a-cash-prize-5596714/

Got a name? India’s first bullet train is looking for one and you could win a cash prize

The NHSRCL, which is spearheading the project, has asked for entries for the name and designing of mascot for the train by March 25, a statement said. Interested participants can do the same by logging on to mygov.in.

bullet train, nhrcl, naming bullet train, nhrcl news, bullet train news, bullet train naming contest, indian express
Naming the bullet train will provide it an identity which will help people to establish a connection with the train, says NHSRCL. (Image used for representational purpose)

India’s first bullet train has still to be christened and the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has announced a nationwide competition to crowdsource names. The train will run from Mumbai to Ahmedabad and is expected to be launched in 2022.

The NHSRCL has asked for entries for a name as well as a mascot design by March 25, a statement said. Interested participants can do the same by logging on to government portal: mygov.in.

The name of the train and the mascot will be shortlisted through a nominated committee. Winners will be awarded a cash prize along with a certificate confirming their participation. There will be five consolation prizes for each category, too, should you be unlucky. The amount of cash prize for Mascot design is Rs 1,00,000 while that for naming the train is Rs 50,000. The consolation prizes for these two categories are of the amounts Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively.

The logo of the organisation symbolises speed and is represented by a “cheetah”, while the red and blue lines symbolise calm and reliability. It was also adopted through a similar competition held in 2017.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 BJP says Rahul spreading fake news: 'PM Modi's photos were shot in morning'
2 Elgaar Parishad: Bombay HC adjourns hearing on Teltumbde's anticipatory bail plea till Feb 27
3 Telangana CM announces Rs 25 lakh each for martyrs' families