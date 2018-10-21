Gosikhurd irrigation project: Protest by MLA, villagers at MLAs’ hostel ends

Achalpur Independent MLA Bachchu Kadu (Source: Facebook/Bachchu Kadu) Achalpur Independent MLA Bachchu Kadu (Source: Facebook/Bachchu Kadu)

The agitation by Achalpur Independent MLA Bachchu Kadu, who occupied the MLAs’ hostel here on Friday along with hundreds of project-affected persons (PAPs) of the Gosikhurd irrigation project, came to an end after talks with district guardian minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Saturday.

Kadu had led hundreds of protesters from the project-affected villages in Nagpur and Bhandara districts to the city on Friday. He also called up Collector Ashwin Mudgal, who was not in town. Kadu then stormed the MLAs’ hostel along with 700-odd PAPs and occupied the rooms and terrace.

Police were taken aback by the sudden move and had to rush a large posse to the place. The protesters resorted to stone-pelting and even threw down the plastic water tanks from the terrace. When Bawankule reached the spot, he was allegedly greeted with slogan-shouting. Finally, a meeting was fixed for Saturday.

Kadu said a team of six PAPs and six government officials will visit the villages.

