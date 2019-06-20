Goshamahal BJP MLA suffers head injury after Hyderabad police allegedly beat him

BJP MLA from Hyderabad’s Goshamahal T Raja Singh suffered head injuries after police allegedly beat him on Wednesday night when he tried to erect a statue of freedom fighter Rani Avanti Bai Lodh.

Singh claimed that the statue had been vandalised earlier and his supporters were trying to erect a new statue when police intervened saying he did not have permission.

Singh continued: police then lathi-charged him and his supporters and during the scuffle, he was hit on the head resulting in injuries which required stitches.

The statue of Rani Avanti Bai Lodh, who participated in the 1857 revolt against the British, at Jumerat Bazar was damaged twice earlier allegedly by vandals. Police said that it was the BJP MLA and his supporters who first pelted stones at police due to which they had to lathi charge.