Goregaon art director’s murder: Complainant detained, owed deceased Rs 85,000

THE VIRAR police investigating the murder of 37-year-old Krishnendu Chowdhury, a Goregaon-based art director, on Sunday detained the complainant, Mohammad Furqan, in the case and is looking for two others. Furqan, who supplied art materials to Chowdhury, owed him Rs 85,000.

The police said this could be a possible motive for the murder, and have sent teams out of the state to look for two others who are suspected to be involved in killing Chowdhury and disposing his body. It was a pre-planned murder, they added.

An officer said that Furqan, who was the last person to meet Chowdhury at Bhati village in Madh on Wednesday, has been detained. Another officer claimed that during interrogation, Furqan confessed to have murdered Chowdhury, as the latter had abused him for not being able to repay the Rs 85,000 that he owed.

“We suspect this to be a case of pre-planned murder, as Furqan had purchased a knife two days ago. Also, two others were called to his office, who were also involved in disposing the 37-year-old’s body at Virar soon after stabbing him to death,” the officer said.

“The two accused have fled to their villages. Teams have been sent to arrest them.” The officer added that they are verifying a few more details after which they will be formally arresting the suspects.

Furqan became the complainant in the case by default as he was the last person who had met Chowdhury. The Malwani police in Mumbai had received a missing person’s complaint from Chowdhury’s roommate in Goregaon on Thursday. The police recovered Chowdhury’s body at a nullah in the Shirshad Phata area of Virar East. The postmortem report indicated he had been stabbed to death, following which, a case of murder was registered.

During the course of investigation, the police started checking Furqan’s call records, which did not tally with the description of the location given by him. Following this, the police said they detained Furqan for further interrogation.

A relative of Chowdhury conducted his last rites in Virar on Sunday evening.