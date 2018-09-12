Gorakhpur University students’ union polls: BJP ‘afraid’ of facing another defeat after bypoll loss, says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav called the postponement of students’ union polls in Gorakhpur University “undemocratic” Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav called the postponement of students’ union polls in Gorakhpur University “undemocratic”

Terming “undemocratic” the postponement of students’ union polls in Gorakhpur’s Deen Dayal Upadhyay University,

the Samajwadi Party Wednesday said the ruling BJP was “afraid” of facing another defeat after losing the Lok Sabha bye-election in the city.

“It seems after tasting defeat in Gorakhpur parliamentary bye-election, some persons are afraid of defeat in students’ union polls too. That is why polls have been cancelled. This is a proof of accepting defeat before elections. It is undemocratic to take away the democratic rights of students,” SP chief Akhilesh Yadav told reporters.

The election, which was scheduled to be held on Thursday, had to be postponed after two groups clashed on the campus of the state-run university during campaigning Tuesday. Officials said the campus has been closed for two days.

Earlier in March, the BJP suffered an embarrassing electoral reversal during the Lok Sabha bypoll in Gorakhpur, the seat which was with the party since 1989.

The campus clash between rival student groups happened around noon Tuesday, when a few supporters of Ranjeet Singh Srinet, the ABVP-supported student union president candidate, reached the Law department and tried to paste posters on walls. His supporters, however, were stopped by teachers, following which Srinet misbehaved with the faculty.

Subsequently, another candidate, Anil Dubey, reached the spot with his supporters and a clash erupted between the groups.

Reflecting on the incident, Ravi Rai, SHO, Cant police station, said the students smashed the glass of vehicles and mild force was used to disperse them.

The faculty along with university teacher association president Vinod Singh later met Vice Chancellor V K Singh and told him they would not support the university election in such a situation.

“The teachers are very angry and no one is ready to work for the election in such a situation where teachers are getting threat over phone and facing misbehavior by supporters of candidates. Political parties are backing candidates and the atmosphere has become very tense,” Prof Vinod Singh said Tuesday.

Election officer Prof O P Pandey said, “During the meeting with the advisory committee at VC’s residence, a decision was taken to postpone the varsity student union election which was scheduled for September 13. The university will remain closed on September 12 and 13”.

With PTI inputs

