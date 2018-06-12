Gorakhpur: Unidentified persons booked for attack on doctor’s brother

City Kotwali police station house officer (SHO) Ghanshyam Tiwari said, “Two bullets grazed through his right hand and right shoulder while the third one hit his neck, which was removed after operation Monday.” (Representational Image) City Kotwali police station house officer (SHO) Ghanshyam Tiwari said, “Two bullets grazed through his right hand and right shoulder while the third one hit his neck, which was removed after operation Monday.” (Representational Image)

Gorakhpur police on Monday lodged an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with the attack on Kashif Jameel, younger brother of suspended BRD Medical College paediatrician Dr Kafeel Khan, the previous day. Police suspect the attack may be a fallout of a property dispute, while Dr Khan believed it was connected to the “false” cases filed against him.

Dr Khan was released from jail after nearly eight months in April following the death of around 30 children over two days in August last year.

Jameel (35) was attacked late Sunday night when he was returning home in Gorakhpur. He was shot three times by two masked men on a motorcycle. He was rushed to a hospital where his condition was reported to be stable.

The FIR has been filed on a complaint form Jameel and Khan’s elder brother Adeel Ahmed. City Kotwali police station house officer (SHO) Ghanshyam Tiwari said, “Two bullets grazed through his right hand and right shoulder while the third one hit his neck, which was removed after operation Monday.”

Circle Officer (City) Atul Kumar Chaubey said police learnt of the property dispute between Jameel and some persons. Jameel, who is a property dealer, has two criminal cases pending against him, including that of forgery, the CO said. Dr Khan said the police had wasted three hours in legal formalities. Police denied any delay on their part.Dr Khan added,“There is threat to my life from people who framed me in the case”.

