Gorakhpur: Two professors booked for ‘harassing’ Dalit student

Police said the student also had posted a video on Facebook, making allegations the two professors. Police said the student also had posted a video on Facebook, making allegations the two professors.

An FIR was registered against two professors of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University Monday for allegedly harassing a 25-year-old Dalit student and making a casteist remark against him. The case was lodged under relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, four days after the research scholar attempted suicide by taking poison.

Police said the student also had posted a video on Facebook, making allegations the two professors.

The student had alleged that he was being harassed by both professors and their associates. He claimed that they were not letting him do his research. Speaking to the media at a hospital where he was admitted after his suicide attempt, he alleged that when he complained to the university administration, some goons caught him near the university gate and threatened to kill him on September 18.

“The matter came to us on September 6…Soon after that, I asked the professor to give a reply on the matter. As the university was involved in elections that time and was closed for 3-4 days, he gave his reply around September 14 or 15. Meanwhile, the student again complained to me that the professors make casteist comments about him. I immediately removed the professor from his post and set up a five-member inquiry committee headed by Pro-VC S K Dixit to look into the matter,” said Vice-Chancellor (V-C) V K Singh.

“Later, on September 20, the student took the step (suicide attempt) without waiting for the probe report or contacting me. The professors against whom he has made allegations joined the university only around two months ago. Both of them do not have very good relations with the student’s research guide and they both alleged that the guide incited the student to make allegations. The guide’s son is in jail in an SC/ST case filed by a girl and the guide alleged that the two professors had incited the girl, because of which she made allegations against his son. There is whole lot of personal enmity going on in this matter,” the V-C added.

He further said that an inquiry report will be submitted in connection with the case.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App