Gorakhpur tragedy: Status of police cases against UP doctor

# The police filed chargesheet against Kafeel Khan and eight others in connection with deaths of 30 infants at BRD College on August 10-11, 2017, reportedly due to shortage of liquid oxygen.

All accused are presently out on bail. The police filed chargesheet against Khan under IPC Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 308 (culpable homicide attempt), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) in November 2017.

Khan’s lawyer Krishna Nand Tiwari said, “The trial has not started yet. Arguments on discharge application is now on.”

Khan was not chargesheeted under Prevention of Corruption Act and Information Technology Act.

# In September 2018, Khan and his elder brother, Adeel Ahmed, were arrested for allegedly opening a bank account at a PSU bank with fake documents. The police say the accused made transactions of Rs 2 crore from the account.

The FIR was filed against Adeel and his cousin Mohammad Faizan at Cantonment police station on a complaint by one Mudassar Alam, who alleged that the account in Faizan’s name used his photograph. Police said a bank draft was prepared from the same account to pay Khan’s medical education fees at Manipal University, and since he was a beneficiary of the account, he was also made accused.

Adeel claimed they were falsely implicated. “There is no proof in the case. We remained in jail for a month and came out on bail.”

SHO, Cantonment, Ravi Rai said, “A probe is still on. We are trying to trace Faizan.”

# An FIR was lodged against Khan on charges of attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, criminal breach of trust, and cheating.

SHO, City Kotwali, Jaideep Verma said the closure report was filed in December 2015.

# A rape case lodged against Khan at Mahila Thana, Gorakhpur, in 2015.

SHO, Kotwali, Jaideep Verma said a closure report was filed in November 2015.

# A case of cheating was filed against Khan at Janakpuri police station, New Delhi, in 2009. Police records show chargesheet was filed in 2011.

Adeel said, “Dr Kafeel is presently out on bail in the case. Trial has not started yet.”

# Bahraich police had arrested Khan and two others for allegedly creating nuisance at the district hospital in September last year. They were booked under CrPC Section 151 (breach of peace).

The court later granted all three bail in the case.