Gorakhpur to get first advocates’ chamber, CM says all tehsils to have one

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of a multi-storey lawyer’s building on the Gorakhpur collectorate premises on Saturday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said advocates’ chambers marked the beginning of providing justice to victims.

He added that a network of roads is being laid along with the Purvanchal Expressway and Gorakhpur link Expressway for the state’s speedy development.

The CM claimed that medical facilities for common people got a major upgrade during the rule of the present government. From 1947 to 2017, there were only 12 medical colleges in the state, while in the last three years, construction of 30 new medical colleges started, he added.

“After Gorakhpur and Rae Bareilly, an institution like AIIMS is also being built in Varanasi… The state had ranked 26th in the country in the urban housing scheme in 2016, now it ranks first,” he said.

“All the tehsils of the state will soon be equipped with advocate chambers and it has began from Gorakhpur. These chambers are not just built for lawyers, but they will also become a platform for common man to get justice. The work marks the beginning of providing justice to victims,” the CM said.

He also added that the state government has decided to bring all the divisional and departmental offices into a unified building and it has been started from the Gorakhpur and Varanasi commisionerate.

“By this, the public and the advocates will get all facilities at one place. Arrangements will also be made for a canteen, so that people coming from villages can get food at cheaper rates. Like divisional offices, the district-level offices will also be brought in a single integrated building,” said the CM.

He further said the state government is also committed to provide all possible assistance to the advocates’ society. Calling upon the advocates to get connected with technique, the CM said it will assist in providing speedy justice to people.

“During the pandemic, we were able to send funds to the accounts of millions of farmers, elderly widow and people with disabilities only through technology,” he said. He added that not only a temple is being constructed in Ayodhya, but it will also help provide employment to lakhs of people in future.