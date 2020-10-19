Gorakhpur to be developed into textile hub: CM

The Chief Minister also said that his government is planning to establish a “big training centre” in Gorakhpur. (File)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that Gorakhpur will be developed into a “textile hub” by focusing on the ready-made garment industry in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking with representatives of Chamber of Industries in Gorakhpur, the Chief Minister said that the move would generate employment for a large number of migrant workers who returned to the state during the Covid-19 lockdown earlier this year.

According to state government’s estimates, about 12,000 migrant workers associated with the textile industry returned to Gorakhpur and adjoining districts of east UP during the lockdown.

The Chief Minister also said that his government is planning to establish a “big training centre” in Gorakhpur.

He also assured the representatives of Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) that he would inaugurate Udyog Bhawan, which is currently being constructed in Gorakhpur. The Chief Minister also asked GIDA to insure that big industrialists show interest in investment in the GIDA area and asked them to increase its land bank for setting up of industrial units.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd