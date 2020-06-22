Gorakhpur: Nursing home owner booked for treating Covid patient without permit

Before a team of officials reached the nursing home, hospital staff and doctors had escaped, said police. The patient was not found there either. Police on Saturday attached the premises after being sanitised. (Representational) Before a team of officials reached the nursing home, hospital staff and doctors had escaped, said police. The patient was not found there either. Police on Saturday attached the premises after being sanitised. (Representational)

A private nursing home in Gorakhpur has been sealed and its owner and nursing staff booked for treating a coronavirus patient as it did not have permission to admit such patients, police said. No one has been arrested.

The 39-year-old patient, a farmer, was brought from Maharajganj district to the Gorakhpur nursing home after his condition deteriorated on June 17, said police. He remained in the nursing for three days.

Before this, he had undergone treatment at a hospital in Mahrajganj for a week. His Covid test returned positive when he was at the nursing home in Gorakhpur.

The Maharajganj administration alerted its counterparts in Gorakhpur that the patient was coronavirus positive.

Before a team of officials reached the nursing home, hospital staff and doctors had escaped, said police. The patient was not found there either. Police on Saturday attached the premises after being sanitised.

Gorakhpur Chief Medical Officer (CMO) S K Tiwari said the nursing home was not registered as a Covid hospital.

An FIR was lodged on Friday against the nursing home staff and owner on various charges, including cheating, said station house officer, Cantonment police station, Ravi Kumar Rai.

