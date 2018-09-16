Gorakhpur infant deaths: Former BRD college principal claims robbery, papers missing

A woman with her child in the encephalitis ward of BRD Medical College Hospital in Gorakhpur last year. (Express file photo) A woman with her child in the encephalitis ward of BRD Medical College Hospital in Gorakhpur last year. (Express file photo)

Former Gorakhpur BRD Medical College principal lodged an FIR on Friday alleging that his campus residence was robbed and that several documents relating the deaths of children last year were missing.

Over 70 children had died in the hospital in August last year. Rajiv Kumar Mishra, the complainant, was arrested in connection with the incident and is out on bail. Police said that the “stolen” documents were photocopies of original documents, and that their loss will have no bearing on the the investigation in the case.

According to the FIR, the robbery took place sometime in between September 4 and September 13, when no one was at the house.

“The things missing include some jewellery, around Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh in cash and documents related to the oxygen supply, which I received from the government during the case.”

Gorakhpur SP (north) Rohit Singh Sajhwan said, “I spoke to Mishra and he confirmed that the documents missing were not originals…It won’t affect the probe.” ens

