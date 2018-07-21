Gorakhpur infant deaths: Another round of victimisation has started, says Kafeel Khan

Kafeel Khan alleged that there were 10 charges against him, but the government could not produce any evidence to prove those charges. (ANI) Kafeel Khan alleged that there were 10 charges against him, but the government could not produce any evidence to prove those charges. (ANI)

Kafeel Khan, who recently walked out of jail after being arrested in connection with the death of infants at a state-run hospital in Gorakhpur last year, today alleged that he is being victimised again.

He also demanded that all those who failed in their responsibilities to provide oxygen to the kids be put behind bars.

Khan, who worked as nodal officer at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College, at Gorakhpur, was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court on April 25.

More than 60 children, mostly infants, had died at the hospital within a week in August, 2017. There were allegations that the deaths occurred due to disruption in oxygen supply.

Interacting with journalists at an event organised by the ‘Dwarka Collective’, an initiative by local residents, Khan said he was the junior most doctor and had no say in the hospital administration but despite this, he was targeted.

He had written a letter from jail which was made public by his wife at a press conference in Delhi.

In the letter, the former nodal officer at BRD hospital, mentioned that payment to oxygen supplier at the hospital was not made because the fund for the same was not released.

“I had continuously tried to save the lives of nearly 400 kids admitted to the hospital, but we could not save the lives of 63 kids due to no oxygen,” he said.

“Those children lost their lives because of the callous attitude of people sitting in the capital (Lucknow),” he added.

The vendors had written almost 40 letters to the HoD, the principal secretary over six months asking for dues to be cleared, Khan said, adding that they had even threatened to stop the supply of oxygen cylinders.

There were allegations that the deaths occurred due to disruption in oxygen supply. The BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government, however, had denied that shortage of oxygen led to the deaths.

Khan alleged that there were 10 charges against him, but the government could not produce any evidence to prove those charges.

“Who is going to give back the nine months I spent in jail? Another round of victimisation has started,” he said, alleging that the state government was neither removing him nor revoking his suspension.

Khan demanded that all those who were responsible for the oxygen supply should be put behind bars.

In its report submitted on August 23, 2017, a committee under Chief Secretary Rajive Kumar had recommended initiating criminal action against then principal of the hospital Rajiv Mishra, HoD Anaesthesia Paediatric department Satish, in-charge of 100-bed AES ward Kafeel Khan and Pushpa Sales.

On August 24, an FIR was filed against nine persons, including Mishra, his wife Purnima Shukla, Kafeel Khan and the proprietors of M/s Pushpa Sales.

On September 2 last, Khan was arrested and subsequently removed from his post in the hospital.

