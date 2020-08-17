Gorakhpur girl ‘kidnapped, raped’, 2 held

Additional Superintendent of Police (Gorakhpur) Vipul Kumar Srivastava said burn injuries on her might not have been caused with cigarette butts. (Representational)

Gorakhpur police on Sunday arrested two men for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl on Friday evening. She was recovered in an unconscious state near a brick kiln, where her parents work, on Saturday morning.

Her parents alleged that the arrested accused — Arjun (27) and his associate Mahesh alias Chottu (22) of a neighbouring village — had inflicted burn injuries on her with cigarette butts after sexually assaulting her. The accused are unemployed.

“The girl has burn injuries on her face and neck, and we have sought a doctor’s opinion on it. We have asked the doctor to explain how such burn injuries could be caused,” said Srivastava.

The girl was kidnapped from outside her house on Friday evening, according to a police complaint by her family. When she did not return, the family searched but failed to locate her, it said. The next day in the morning, the girl was found unconscious near her house. In the afternoon, she and her mother visited the concerned police station and filed a complaint. The girl told police that Arjun of a neighbouring village had kidnapped and gangraped her with his associate Mahesh. “The mother said her daughter confided to her that the accused also tortured her by burning her with cigarette butts,” said Srivastava.

The FIR was filed against Arjun and Mahesh on various charges including gangrape, kidnapping and voluntarily causing grievous hurt with dangerous weapon. Police also invoked the POCSO Act.

The ASP said medical examination of the girl was yet to be completed. The accused would be produced before a local court of Gorakhpur on Monday, he said.

