Gorakhpur gets new Covid hospital; cases rise by 5,649

The state has also recorded 56 new deaths in the past 24 hours, including 15 in Lucknow and that has took the death toll to 3976 at a mortality rate of 1.5 per cent.

CHIEF MINISTER Yogi Adityanath on Monday inaugurated a 300-bed L3 Covid hospital at the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur along with a Biological Safety Level 3 lab, a 100-bed PG Hostel and a guesthouse.

With the new Covid facility, the BRD Medical College that already had an L3 hospital of 200 beds, now has 500 beds reserved for Covid patients in need of serious medical attention. As per a statement issued by the state information department, out of the new beds 100 are equipped with the ICU facilities and rest 200 are isolation beds.

The hospital also has 72 ventilators, 50 High Flow Nasal Cannula and 200 infusion pumps along with digital X-ray machine, portable ultrasound machine, health monitors and pulse oxymetre. “With the construction of a 300-bed hospital, patients in Gorakhpur and surrounding areas will have ensured availability of beds. The fight against Covid is not of a department but of the entire state. We all have to come together in this and ensure health safety. The BSL-3 lab will ensure an increase in testing capacity. The state government is continuously fighting against the coronavirus and it has resulted in better recovery rate and decrease in the positivity and death rate,” said Adityanath.

CM Adityanath asked the senior doctors to make bed-to-bed rounds in the wards and provide better medical treatment. He also directed that patients in home isolation should be contacted twice a day and door-to-door survey and contact tracing amplified.

“All financial activities, except in containment zones, should begin. Hospitals should also provide non-Covid care. There should be proper plans at district levels for opening of hotels, restaurants and markets,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state on Monday recorded 5,649 fresh cases of Covid infection, of which 950 were reported in Lucknow.

The state has also recorded 56 new deaths in the past 24 hours, including 15 in Lucknow and that has took the death toll to 3976 at a mortality rate of 1.5 per cent. After the recovery of 205731 patients, the state has 62,144 active cases.

Among those infected is 2010 batch IAS officer Sushil Kumar Maurya.Health department sources said Maurya was admitted to SGPGI in Lucknow after testing positive around 10 days ago. At present, he is posted as Special Secretary at the state government.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd